How Exciting: Trolls LIVE! Will Be Dancing & Singing in CNY This Spring
You won't be able to stop the feeling of excitement your kids will feel after hearing this big news. The Trolls movie series has a new live show that is hitting the road for tour and is coming to Syracuse this spring.
Here's a little brief synopsis of what you can expect:
The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie (and of course Mr. Dinkles) invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance, jam-packed with all the music, glitter, humor and happiness that only the Trolls can create.
Trolls LIVE! will be hitting the stage at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29. There's two shows each day: 2PM and at 8PM.
Tickets start at just $19 a piece and go as high as $115. You can find them via the Trolls LIVE! website.
There's also an opportunity to purchase your way into the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party. The VIP Package perks include:
- Premium main floor seating in one of the first few rows
- Meet and Greet opportunity with Poppy and Branch (subject to change)
- Souvenir LED lanyard
- Exclusive photo ops and more!
The Landmark Theatre will require everyone ages 12 and older to provide evidence of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination or present evidence of a negative result from a COVID test administered 24 – 72 hours prior to curtain in order to attend all performances taking place.
