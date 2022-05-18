One man found a creative way to put in his two weeks' notice: he hired infamous American Idol contestant William Hung to deliver the news straight to his boss for him!

Videographer Chris Gonzalez hired Hung via Cameo to deliver a video message to his colleagues letting them know he was leaving the company.

Gonzalez's girlfriend Joellen Lu shared the clip on TikTok, captioning the video: "How my bf put in his two week notice at his work."

"Hi everyone, this is William Hung," Hung begins the announcement in the company's Slack channel. "Christopher is going to put in the notice to leave the current job for a new job in two weeks. He found a new job. He'll miss all of you, but you're all amazing, so don't give up creating the life you want. Here is a song for you."

The 39-year-old motivational speaker then launches into his original song "Just Do It," urging Gonzalez's colleagues to "be what you want to be," "do what you want to do" and "be true to yourself."

Watch the TikTok here:

Users were overjoyed to see Hung deliver the news.

"Love to see that William hung is still thriving," one person wrote, while another commented: "I hope that William has had the best life. He is such a treasure."

"I'm a housewife but I imagine if I’m leaving this job and getting a divorce, this might be the right approach," another commented, while a fourth wrote: "The best part is that he tagged @here so literally everyone was notified. Iconic grand exit!"

Hung shot to notoriety after his failed Idol audition in 2004. The singer gave a hilariously memorable performance of Ricky Martin's hit song "She Bangs".

Although he didn't make it through the next round, his positive attitude and winning personality captured the hearts of millions.