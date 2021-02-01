Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Chest In Utica

Utica Police are continuing to grapple with the issue of gun violence in the city. Another incident over the weekend leaves UPD officials with more questions and less answers.

Officials say over the weekend a man approached officers on Park Avenue while they were involved with a separate incident and told them he had been shot in the chest. Police say he was in the process of driving himself to the hospital.

Police say while the officers were talking to the male, they recognized the gunshot wound to the individuals chest and immediately took action. The Utica Police Department says the individual was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are still looking into the details surrounding his injuries as they still remain unclear and the investigation as to where the initial incident took place is still ongoing. Police are asking people who live in the neighborhood or have businesses in the area in question to submit anonymous surveillance video to officials. Security Camera video and the 'Neighbors by Ring' app are both very helpful in many of their investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You always have the option to leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. With Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers you could be eligible for a cash reward for tips leading to arrests. You can also call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477. You can also download the P3TIPS app if you have an Android device.