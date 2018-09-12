Man Sentenced For Hitting, Killing Town Supervisor, Wife

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A man who fatally struck a retired western New York couple in the town where they held elected offices has been sentenced to prison time.

WIVB-TV in Buffalo reports that 28-year-old Kevin Donaldson Jr., of Cattaraugus, was sentenced Monday in a Cattaraugus County court to 1 2/3 to five years in prison for the deaths of Michael and Donna Phillips.

The couple was walking across a road in front of their home in Salamanca on Dec. 15 when they were hit by a vehicle Donaldson was driving. He was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and later pleaded guilty.