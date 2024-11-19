7 Towns in Upstate New York That Are Nearly Impossible to Pronounce

If you've grown up in Upstate New York chances are you may live in or near a town that is damn near impossible to pronounce. Well, if you think it's bad and you grew up here imagine those visitors to our area trying to figure out where the hell they are.

We are always doing our best to keep you up to date on all the need to know stuff and inform you on things you may want to consider if you hit the road and take a trip across the state. The last thing you want to do is go in to a small town diner and offend those working there when you say, "Gee, I love this quaint little town of [blank]."

The following town names are one you will want to keep in mind and practice pronouncing if you plan on traveling to them any time soon.

1. Canajoharie - (can-ih-joe-HAIR-ee)

As you are traveling east on the Great New York State Thruway from Utica, NY you will pass Exit 29. That exit is Canajoharie. It is in Montgomery County and is the home of the former Beech-Nut food facility, which has since been demolished. Like many towns along the New York State Thruway this town was once a great factory town full of life and industry. Now, it's not as vibrant but still has many picturesque features and architecture.

2. Cattaraugus - (cat-a-RAWG-us)

While you may not be able to pronounced this town in the county of the same name, you may be able to smell it. The meaning of the word in the Seneca language is actually "bad smelling banks." They say it got its name from a newly found natural gas deposit discovered there.

3. Chautauqua - (sha-TALK-wuh)

This town, also the namesake for the county it sits in, is not to be confused with the home of the Clintons. That's Chappaqua and we won't go there. Like many towns in Upstate New York, this name is derived from Native American language and that can sometimes lead to the tongue tied nature of their pronunciations. In the Seneca language, Chautauqua can be translated to bag tied in the middle. Don't ask me for a deeper meaning there. There is lake and institute of the same name there.

4. Oneonta - (oh-knee-ON-tah)

Let's get away from the "C" named towns for just a little bit. Oneonta is a name many in the Mohawk Valley may be familiar with. It is located in Otsego County, a little easier to pronounce, and is home to one of the better SUNY schools in the state. Its meaning, also derived from Native American language, is "place of open rocks." Oneonta is a big college town that can be quite a bit of fun.

5. Schuyler - (SKY-ler)

This Herkimer County town is well known to all who live there and the surrounding area, but to those passing through...not so much. There is a Schuyler Thruway stop and for those stopping to use the restroom, fill up or get a bite to eat they may not know where they are. But that's okay. We love Schuyler anyway.

6. Skaneateles - (skinny-AT-las)

This Onondaga County town is one that is synonymous with beauty and wealth. The Native American Iroquois tribe translation is simply "long lake," but on Skaneateles Lake are some high dollar homes and even some celebrities. There have been several who either own property there or vacation there such as Jim Boeheim, David Muir, Derek Jeter and more. You definitely don't want to get caught mispronouncing this mouthful.

7. Poughkeepsie - (poe-KIP-see)

Perhaps one of the most notably mispronounced and more familiar Upstate New York towns is Poughkeepsie. While its spelling is close to its pronunciation, that POUGH really throws people. There are some beautiful areas in Poughkeepsie and is one of the best places to go and visit, or hop on a train from and ride into New York City. Poughkeepsie was named by the Wappinger Native Americans and it means "the reed covered lodge by the little water place."

No matter where you may travel to, just know Upstate New York towns can be tricky. Just when you think you have it down, those names may surprise you. Regardless, don't let this difficult pronunciations dissuade you from visiting them. There is beauty Upstate and it should not be missed.

Assistance in research for this article is in thanks to NewYorkUpstate.com.

