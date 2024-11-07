Man Seriously Injured in Hit and Run Accident in New Hartford

A man is in serious condition at Wynn Hospital in Utica after being struck by a hit and run driver in the Town of New Hartford.

New Hartford Police officials say on Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers from the police department, New Hartford Fire Department and Edwards Ambulance responded to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Upon arrival first responders located 36-year-old Joshua Hall suffering injuries laying on the roadway.

It was learned as part of the initial investigation that the individual was struck by a vehicle. Hall was treated briefly at the scene to the extent he could be by police and EMT and was ultimately transported to Wynn Hospital. While serious, police say the injuries sustained by Hall are not life threatening and authorities are wishing him a speedy recovery.

After the scene was cleared and Hall was transported to the hospital, officials got to work trying to locate who did this. The driver of the vehicle struck Hall and drove off. It was a witness that ultimately provided information and details of the accident that allowed police to develop a suspect. Eventually, a New Hartford Police Officer was able to locate the subject vehicle a distance away from the initial scene.

Upon locating the subject vehicle, police identified the driver as 37-year-old William Smith of Sauquoit, NY. While the investigation is still ongoing, police have written several tickets and issued them to Smith. He has been cited for the following Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

NYS VTL 1128(a) - Moved From Lane Unsafely NYS VTL 511(2aii) - Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd NYS VTL 509(1) - Unlicensed Operation of a vehicle NYS VTL 600(2a) - Leaving The Scene of a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Accident

Smith will answer to these tickets at New Hartford Town Court at a later date.

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub