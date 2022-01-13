Man Wanted By Police. Have You See This Wanted Person’s Tattoo?
The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a local man on criminal charges who has a distinct tattoo on his neck. 30-year-old Aaron Smith who is believed to be possibly staying in the Ilion or Blossvale area, is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Smith, is a white male, 6'0" and about 180 lbs., according to Sgt. Mike Burgess, of the Oneida Police Department. He's wanted on a bench warrant from Madison County involving an alleged robbery and petit larceny. Polices the incident occurred I December of 2020 and Smith was released.
Police say he has a distinct tattoo on his neck.
Name: Aaron M. Smith
DOB: 11/21/1991 (30yo)
Description: White male, 6’0, 180lbs, brown hair, green eyes
Warrant(s): Madison County Superior Court - Bench Warrant issued on 11/17/2021
Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & petit larceny (Indictment)
Incident: Occurred on 12/02/2020, and the suspect has been previously picked up on warrants relating to this incident, but was ROR’ed.
Residence: Last known to be in the Ilion area or Blossvale area
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Burgess added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about smith, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.