A man arrested by Utica Police in connection with their investigation into a possible robbery will be extradited to New York City where he is being sought on a murder charge.

That's according to Utica Police who say they encountered the man while responding to a call about a robbery on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street. Officers said they saw a man wear clothes that matched those of the suspect. When they stopped him, the man told officers his name was John Carter and also gave them his birthday, police said. A check of that information in a police database returned a match for a John Carter with the same DOB who was wanted on warrant for a charge of murder in New York City, police said.

Police believe it's the same man based on a photo of Carter in the state database.

He was arrested without incident and UPD said he would be held pending extradition to NYC. Cops also said their investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Thus far, Carter has not been charged in that incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

