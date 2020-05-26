Man Wears Mask While Burglarizing Auto Repair Shop In Utica

An alleged burglar is setting an example for others on wearing masks in public.

Utica Police have released security camera footage of an individual accused of burglarizing a local auto repair shop.

In the security photos, you can clearly see the suspect is wearing their mask. It also appears that he is wearing gloves.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

In one of the security photos, it appears the burglar may be wiping down surfaces with a rag, though we can't be entirely sure. It may be something that he is allegedly stealing.

Police have released these photos in effort to identify the suspect and bring him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the individual in the above photos or this case, you're asked to contact Utica Police at (315) 223-3522.

You can also submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

With everyone wearing masks nowadays it makes it easier for would be burglars or robbers to attempt to blend in to the background.