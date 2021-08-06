A State Trooper shot and killed man who had barricaded himself inside of his home following a shooting on Bob Holloway Road in the Town of Delhi in Delaware County.

Police say 28-year old William Effner of Delhi was shot at the residence just before 8:30 Thursday night.

Effner was taken to Albany Medical Center by Life Net with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 59-year old Roger Lynch of Franklin, NY left the area, but was spotted by State Police on Route 28 in the Town of Franklin.

Trooper say Lynch pulled into the driveway of his home on Route 28, exited his vehicle and shot at police, who were not injured.

Lynch then barricaded himself his home.

State Police were able to make contact with Lynch and actively speak to him throughout the night.

Authorities says just before 7:00 Friday morning, Lynch came out onto the porch and pointed a shotgun at Troopers.

Lynch was shot with a single round by a member of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team. Police say he did not survive.

Members from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Fire and Rescue and Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

