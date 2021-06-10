Update: New York State Police announced that just after 4:30PM Thursday Jason Johnson was taken into custody by a river bank on State Route 79 in Colesville. Also, the Trooper who was struck by gunfire in the hip has been identified as Trooper Becky Seager. She has since been released from the hospital and is doing well.

New York State Police are actively looking for a 34-year-old man who shot a Trooper after a welfare check in Colesville, New York in Broome County.

State Police say Troopers were called to a residence on East Windsor Road just after 8:30AM Wednesday morning to check on the welfare of an individual. When units arrived, police say the individual shot and struck a Trooper and was able to flee the scene. The Trooper fortunately suffered non-life threatening injuries. Now, the search is on for Jason Johnson who is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Photo Courtesy of NY State Police

State Police believe Johnson is operating a blue and white 1996 Ford F-250 pickup truck with the license plate number HZV7759. There is a heavy law enforcement presence all over Broome County, but specifically still on East Windsor Road. Police say Johnson is 5’7 and approximately 160 pounds. His hair is longer than pictured above and in a long mohawk style. Johnson was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill. He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him and call 911 immediately is you see him or his truck.

There are very few details at this time in regards to the circumstances surrounding the initial welfare check and the actual shooting of the Trooper, but those details will be released at a later time. Right now, police say the priority is locating Johnson and taking him into custody. You can see an additional photo of the suspect below.

UPDATE 6/10, 1:24 PM- The trooper who was shot is identified as Trooper Becky Seager.

She is assigned to SP Binghamton and has been a member of the New York State Police for seven years.

Seager was shot in the hip area. Seager was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement did exchange gunfire with Johnson before he fled from the scene.

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

Shot Nys Trooper Released From Hospital

