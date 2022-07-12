Foam Party and Food Trucks Take Over Marcy Town Park This Friday

Foam Party and Food Trucks Take Over Marcy Town Park This Friday

Marcy Parks & Recreation

It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One that saw massive success during the summer of 2021 is back for 2022.

The Town of Marcy is hosting their Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series once a month on Fridays at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy. Two months have successfully gone by, but organizers are upping the ante for the July event.

Something new added for this Friday (July 17) is the partnership with Fun Foamfest, the traveling foam party experts. They have a giant foam cannon that will be on site during the Food Truck and Concert Series for kids to have fun running around through.

Town of Marcy owned business FUN Foamfest will be putting on a Foam party for the kids from 5-7. So bring a towel and a change of clothes for the kids. Because this is tons of wet fun.

Here's the trucks that will be on site for this week:

  • Squeezers Lemonade
  • Polish Road House
  • Savage Eats Food Truck
  • Oh Crepe & Waffles Food Truck
  • Big Papi's coquito iceys
  • Mr. Z's Street Eatz
  • Cowboy BBQ
  • The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Brake From The Grind
  • Tacocat Food Co.
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • Scott's Tots 315
  • Peanut Butter Jelly Time
  • Mötley Chëw

Each week, local musicians and bands will take the concert stage. This month, Whiskey Creek will be providing the musical entertainment for everyone to enjoy while they are eating and drinking deliciousness.

Back in August, the town of Marcy announced that they received a grant that was allowing them to build a brand new playground. The structure features the addition of a new slide, along with new climbing obstacles to encourage more "physical fitness" and provide hours of play. It's open, and for each food truck rally so far this summer season, it's always packed with kids - meaning it's a good investment made.

Will you be heading down this Friday? Let us know inside our station app.

From A to Z: Delicious Food Trucks Worth The Visit in Central New York

Pizza, ice cream, barbeque, hot dogs, sandwiches and more, there's something for everyone. That's what is so great about the food truck rallies we get to enjoy regularly. The best part? They are all locally owned and operated.

From A to Z: here's just a few that were suggested.

From A to Z: You'll Adore These Small Town Central NY Restaurants

Have you tried any of the following? Let us know your thoughts inside our station app.

25 Stores / Restaurants You Want To See At Sangertown In New Hartford

What type of stores and restaurants would you want to see at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford? That's the question we've asked on social media and have plenty of suggestions.
Filed Under: concert, family friendly, foam party, food trucks, local, marcy, music
Categories: Events, Summer Fun
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top