Foam Party and Food Trucks Take Over Marcy Town Park This Friday

It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One that saw massive success during the summer of 2021 is back for 2022.

The Town of Marcy is hosting their Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series once a month on Fridays at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy. Two months have successfully gone by, but organizers are upping the ante for the July event.

Something new added for this Friday (July 17) is the partnership with Fun Foamfest, the traveling foam party experts. They have a giant foam cannon that will be on site during the Food Truck and Concert Series for kids to have fun running around through.

Town of Marcy owned business FUN Foamfest will be putting on a Foam party for the kids from 5-7. So bring a towel and a change of clothes for the kids. Because this is tons of wet fun.

Here's the trucks that will be on site for this week:

Squeezers Lemonade

Polish Road House

Savage Eats Food Truck

Oh Crepe & Waffles Food Truck

Big Papi's coquito iceys

Mr. Z's Street Eatz

Cowboy BBQ

The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant

Brake From The Grind

Tacocat Food Co.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Scott's Tots 315

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Mötley Chëw

Each week, local musicians and bands will take the concert stage. This month, Whiskey Creek will be providing the musical entertainment for everyone to enjoy while they are eating and drinking deliciousness.

Back in August, the town of Marcy announced that they received a grant that was allowing them to build a brand new playground. The structure features the addition of a new slide, along with new climbing obstacles to encourage more "physical fitness" and provide hours of play. It's open, and for each food truck rally so far this summer season, it's always packed with kids - meaning it's a good investment made.

Will you be heading down this Friday? Let us know inside our station app.

