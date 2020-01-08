Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings In Boonville

Fire crews from multiple counties are battling a major fire on Main Street in Boonville.

Officer-In-Charge Fred Robinski says, the fire originated at 135 Main Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and spread quickly.

Robinski says, 4 buildings have already been totally destroyed and two more are at risk.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the village unless absolutely necessary and Main Street is closed due to fire hoses, apparatuses and fire operations.

At this time there are no known fatalities and all volunteer departments from Oneida County and others are present.

