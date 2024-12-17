Tragic Discovery: Missing Young Woman Found Dead in Oneida County Creek

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the discovery of a young woman's body who was last seen Monday night.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol initially posted to the agency's Facebook page that 25-year-old Emma May Lyon was missing and they were requesting the public's assistance in locating her. Lyon was reported as a white female, 5'8" and approximately 184 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, with a green hoodie, light blue jeans and light gray hiking boots.

The last time Emma was seen, she was in the area of Erwin Street in the Village of Boonville at approximately 11:46 p.m. Approximately five hours later, Sheriff Maciol released a more tragic update.

Authorities say deputies located the body of a missing young woman in a small creek. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Emma May Lyon was found deceased. The cause of Lyon's death is currently under investigation. However, Sheriff Maciol stated that, at this time, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her passing.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance to help determine Emma's whereabouts in the hours leading up to her death. Anyone with information, particularly regarding Emma’s movements after 11:45 PM, is urged to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-765-2786.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. The community mourns the loss of Emma May Lyon, and authorities continue their work to bring clarity to this tragic situation. Prayers and condolences are being sent out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024 40 kids have gone missing in the first four months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart