Max “Ponies-Up” To Thank Upstate New York Teammates

Some guys get it. They remember where they came from. They understand the struggles that come with being a minor-league baseball player. The long bus rides and dingy clubhouses are something that Major League players like to put in their past and forget. Well, one New York Mets player remembered those struggles and tried to make the grind a little nicer.

YouTube.com YouTube.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

Friend of The Drive with Charlie and Dan, Pat Ragazzo of si.com, reported that New York Mets’ All Star pitcher Max Scherzer treated his minor league teammates to a gourmet spread and more! Scherzer took “covering the spread” to a new level on Wednesday prior to his final during rehab assignment with Double A Binghamton. According to FOX Sports, the three-time Cy Young Award winner spent about $7,000 on bone-in ribeye steaks, filet mignon and lobster for his Rumble Ponies buddies.

YouTube.com YouTube.com loading...

And if that wasn’t enough, the 8-time All Star showed his teammates his appreciation by purchasing a pair of Apple’s luxurious AirPods for each member of the team. After his final start for the Rumble Ponies, Scherzer commented on the post-game feast. “They’re eating well tonight.” That may be the understatement of the year, in relation to Double A baseball post-game spreads.

YouTube.com YouTube.com loading...

Max Scherzer, 37, has historically been known as a tough competitor. He is currently making a historic $43 million per year with the Mets. However, he has always been known as a great teammate and a positive clubhouse guy. No surprise that he has made it a habit to be more than generous with his minor-league teammates. Well done Max!

YouTube.com YouTube.com

loading...

Rare NY Garage Find! 1975 Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO With only 857 made this Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO is considered a rare find. Especially after 20 years hidden in a garage.