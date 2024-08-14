Meet Utica’s New Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Christopher Spence

The Utica City School District introduced their new Superintendent of Schools on Wednesday, during an interview on WIBX's Keeler Show.

Dr. Christopher Spence talked about his initial 100-day plan to get to know the district after spending his first full week as Superintendent last week.

"It is a privilege to serve as the next superintendent of schools for the Utica City School District! Throughout the interview process, I have learned more about the points of pride within the district and the larger community. I am eager to join this community as we build upon our previous successes and forge a path forward toward continuous and sustainable improvement. It became clear during the interview process that the Board of Education and the broader community believe much attention is owed to student achievement and outcomes, evidenced by the $65 million capital improvement project, the System of Care framework, and our dedicated faculty and staff," Spence said in the introduction of his 100-day plan.

He told WIBX that the wrong thing to do would be to come in and start making changes without getting to know the district, as well as its students and staff.

"I have dedicated my first 100 days, from August 5th to November 13th, 2024, to engaging with stakeholders and conducting a critical assessment of our district. My goal is to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders while gaining a holistic understanding of the status of our district in key areas: systems and organization, school leadership, curriculum, instruction, social-emotional learning,parent and community engagement, and district finances." Watch the interview below with Dr. Spence, and Board President Joe Hobika.

Read Dr. Spence's entire 100-day startup plan below

attachment-Dr. Spence 100-Day Entry Plan -- August 2024 - December 2024

