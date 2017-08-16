Meth Lab Shutdown In Chittenango

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it shutdown an operating meth lab late Tuesday night in the Village of Chittenango..

Undersheriff John Ball says they received information about the meth lab during an earlier vehicle and traffic stop.

26-year old Vincent Bort and 32-year old Samantha Wheeler were both arrested.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Madison County Sheriff's Office loading...

Bort is facing numerous charges including unlawful manufacture of meth, criminal possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a police officer.

Deputies say Bort allegedly threw a bottle of chemicals at an undercover deputy while trying to flee. The deputy was taken to a Syracuse hospital with serious injuries.

As a precaution, a house adjacent to the lab had to be evacuated.

Police say they seized about three ounces of meth with a street value of over $8,400.

The investigating is continuing and more charges are possible.

Just last week, Madison County Sheriff's busted a major meth lab in the City of Oneida.