Mets Ace deGrom Has Shoulder Tightness, Sent for MRI

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday morning and is being sent for an MRI after feeling tightness in his pitching shoulder, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy.

New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night at spring training in Florida that deGrom would probably be scratched Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He began to feel the tightness while playing catch Thursday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is slated to start the season opener next Thursday in Washington.

It's concerning news for the Mets, who have big plans this season after signing fellow ace Max Scherzer to join deGrom atop a terrific rotation.

