Most Active COVID-19 Cases Ever Now in Oneida County

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Oneida County as there are now more active cases right now than at any time during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Sunday, November 8th, with 44 new cases, there are currently 424 active COVID-19 cases in the county, that's the highest since the outbreak began back in March. There were 401 active cases back on June 1st.

There was also one new COVID related death in the county, bringing the total fatalities due to the virus at 133. Hospitalizations are also up in Oneida County with a total of 28 patients being treated in hospitals and 10 of those patients are nursing home residents.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

44 new positive cases, 3,071 total.

424 active positive cases.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 133 total.

23 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

o 10 are nursing home residents.

5 patients are hospitalized out of county.

2,514 positive cases have been resolved.

Total negative results are not available today because the NYS DOH numbers were not updated as of 4 p.m.

Total tests conducted are not available today because the NYS DOH numbers were not updated as of 4 p.m.

424 in mandatory isolation.

1,375 in mandatory quarantine.

There was also another possible public exposure at Walmart in New Hartford.

Potential Public Exposures

10/29/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard:

