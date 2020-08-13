Motor Vehicle Accident In Verona Leads To DWI Arrest

A motor vehicle accident in the Town of Verona resulted in a DWI arrest by The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Maciol says deputies were called to the scene of the accident with personal injuries Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Beacon Light and Stoney Brook Roads.

Deputies say an investigation revealed 26-year-old Jonathan Hudson of Verona was operating a Ford Fusion on Beacon Light Road behind another vehicle being driven by Valerie Ritenour.

Officials say Ritenour was attempting to turn left onto Stoney Brook when Hudson rear ended her, due to the fact he was following too closely.

Deputies say a further investigation determined Hudson was allegedly impaired by alcohol and arrested.

Both individuals were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.