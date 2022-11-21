A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station.

There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.

Multipole crews are at the scene. Witnesses say the fires are now under control.

WIBX has reached out to village officials and representatives of Stewarts. Chuck Marshall of Stewarts will be a guest on WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday morning.

Check back for details.

