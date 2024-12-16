It'll soon be 2025, but before we step into the New Year, let's take a moment to salute what Central New York lost in 2024.

This year has been extremely rough on national and local companies, especially those that operated in New York.

Here's what CNY said goodbye to in 2024.

25 CNY Restaurants and Businesses That Are No More in 2024 Central New York bid farewell to several iconic businesses over the past year, ranging from national chains to local favorites.

While the economy caused some companies to close up shop, retirements also caused several beloved stores and eateries to become nothing but a distant memory.

Overall, New York State lost several major businesses over the past year. The last remaining full-size Kmart shut its doors, as did Sears with its final New York store.

Bob's Stores also went bankrupt this year and closed its 2 final stores in New York back in July.

That being said, many noticed retailers were going out of business at a record pace this year, with CBS reporting the number of closures surged by 69% since last year.

At least 7,100 retailers shut their doors as of November while 45 retailers entered bankruptcy proceedings and protection.

Family Dollar closed 677 locations this year alone, the most of any major chain.

CVS Health followed in second place, with 586 closures nationally. Rite Aid also closed a number of stores, including 80 across New York State.

Big Lots, which closed several major stores here in Central New York, permanently shuttered 580 of its locations.

So why are so many stores closing? A report from TheStreet suggests ongoing issues from the COVID-19 pandemic have strained business operations.

Inflation has also caused ongoing issues since it is forcing consumers to redirect their spending to cover increasing fuel, energy, and grocery costs.

That has also caused consumers to shift their shopping patterns to purchase at discount chains, which is adding pressure to locally-owned or small business shops.

Interestingly, TheStreet notes that America has a unique problem of having too many stores. Their report found retailers occupied 23.5 square feet per person in 2018, which is the most in the world.

So while the die-offs can be seen as somewhat natural, it is still sad when the closures impact our community and force beloved stores and restaurants to make impossible decisions.