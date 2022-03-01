Munich Fires Russian Conductor Gergiev for Supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Munich's mayor says Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine.

Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision Tuesday after Gergiev didn't respond to Reiter's demand that the 68-year-old Russian conductor change course.

Gergiev had been Munich's chief conductor since the 2015-16 season.

The Verbier Festival said a day earlier that Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. Gergiev is a friend and supporter of Putin.

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale! If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?