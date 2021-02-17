MVHS Reschedules Vaccination POD Due To Delivery Delay

The shipment of COVID-19 vaccines designated for Mohawk Valley Health System’s Vaccine POD scheduled for Thursday has been delayed due to adverse winter weather.

MVHS officials say the POD is being re-scheduled for Monday, February 22nd.

Appointment times will transfer to the new date and remain the same.

Those with appointments will be contacted by e-mail with the new appointment information.

More information on the vaccine can be found on the Mohawk Valley Regional Vaccination Network website: mvhealthsystem.org/vaccine-network.