MVHS Reschedules Vaccination POD Due To Delivery Delay
The shipment of COVID-19 vaccines designated for Mohawk Valley Health System’s Vaccine POD scheduled for Thursday has been delayed due to adverse winter weather.
MVHS officials say the POD is being re-scheduled for Monday, February 22nd.
Appointment times will transfer to the new date and remain the same.
Those with appointments will be contacted by e-mail with the new appointment information.
More information on the vaccine can be found on the Mohawk Valley Regional Vaccination Network website: mvhealthsystem.org/vaccine-network.
