First Case Detected

The first case of monkeypox is now confirmed in the United States.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health say that a Massachusetts man who recently travelled to Canada has contracted the virus.

Monkeypox via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/

Although hospitalized, the man is in good condition. Authorities say his case poses no risk to the general public.

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

The virus can be transmitted between species through the handling of bodily fluids, Human-to-human transmission, according to the CDC, occurs primarily through contact with respiratory droplets.

The disease, considered to be "rare and unusual," was recently found in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Kent Hall, Chief Physician Executive with the Mohawk Valley Health System, says "It is not overly easy to transmit." He says that he is not particularly worried at this time that monkeypox will become a significant disease in the United States. "Monkey pox, unlike smallpox," Dr. Hall says, "is a relatively self-limited disease.” Although it can be fatal, he says, "In general, it is a pretty mild disease.”

According to information from The CDC, "Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’ The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox."

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, tiredness and general fatigue, and muscle aches.

What is monkeypox?

The last outbreak of monkeypox in the United States was in 2003.

FILE PHOTO (undated) JUNE 5: In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand June 5, 2003. The CDC said the viral disease monkeypox, thought to be spread by prairie dogs, has been detected in the Americas for the first time with about 20 cases reported in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

Monkeypox is very similar to smallpox and chickenpox. Presentation of the disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms. There could be swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash on the face and body.

FILE PHOTO (undated) MAY 27: In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand May 27, 2003. The CDC said the viral disease monkeypox, thought to be spread by prairie dogs, has been detected in the Americas for the first time with about 20 cases reported in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

