NBC’s Andrea Mitchell To Moderate Event At Hamilton College

NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell will moderate the discussion between two former national security advisors at Hamilton College.

Condoleeza Rice and Susan Rice will speak at Hamilton on Wednesday, April 11th as part of the college's Great Names Series-Common Ground program.

Mitchell is also the host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Hamilton President David Wippman says the program responds to the sharp and escalating political polarization in the United States and abroad.

The inaugural program in this series featured former White House advisors David Axelrod and Karl Rove.

The program is free, although tickets are required.

Ticket information will be released in March.