Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

While all signs have been pointing to this news for a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's breakout series Squid Game is on the way.

Sarandos revealed the update during an interview focusing on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings. When he was asked explicitly if a second helping of Squid Game was on the table, he responded, “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

The dystopian, often violent series follows a large group of down-on-their-luck civilians who are roped into a mysterious competition with a mind-blowing cash prize. Every round involves a different iteration of a classic children's game with life-or-death stakes. Packed with gripping drama, dynamic characters, and gut-wrenching plot twists, Squid Game is not for the weak of heart — or stomach. However, that didn’t stop the show from being viewed a collective 1.54 billion hours within its first 28 days on the streamer.

Last fall, show creator Hwang went on the record to tease a second Squid Game installment. He alluded that there was “so much pressure” and “so much love” from fans that Season 2 was basically inevitable. “I will say there will indeed be a second season," Hwang said. “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.” While plot details are currently under wraps, many fans are speculating that a second season will take us to other parts of the world, where similar games are taking place.

In his interview, Sarandos also alluded to “live experiences, games, and merchandise” inspired by Squid Game. Merchandise and games, sure, but Squid Game live experiences? No thank you, unless they can guarantee the Red Light Green Light girl won’t be there. We’re not taking any chances.

