Dylan Sprouse Shows Off Major ‘Meathead’ Transformation

Dylan Sprouse decided to embark on a fitness journey, and he's looking pretty swole!

On Thursday (April 28), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum revealed his body transformation on Instagram. He set the location of his post to a "hyperbolic time chamber."

"Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meathead," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram gallery. "This is my meathead post. Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet."

A video shows him flexing while a photo shows him lifting a dumbbell. In another pic, he poses shirtless in a hotel room. The final snapshot is a shirtless mirror selfie of him at the gym.

It's a rare social media post for Dylan, who doesn't post to his accounts often.

Meanwhile, Dylan's famous friends congratulated him on his fitness journey.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “Lfg.”

Friend and fellow actor Denny Love commented, “I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy’s in one sitting ... Now you built like Goku… what is this Wizardry?”

Dylan recently attended the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party with girlfriend Barbara Palvin and brother Cole Sprouse.

Although he keeps quite a low profile, Dylan just completed two film projects. He will star as a college student bad boy named Travis in the romantic film Beautiful Disaster. He'll also portray an unconventional best friend in My Fake Boyfriend.