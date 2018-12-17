New Adirondack Ski Touring Trail Guidelines Proposed

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are taking public comments on proposed design standards for ski touring trails in the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Park Agency says the proposed standards address a growing interest in backcountry skiing in wild forest areas. The goal is to provide skiers a wide range of opportunities while protecting natural resources.

Three ski trail categories are proposed: Nordic ski trails, backcountry ski trails and skin tracks. Nordic trails would have gentle curves and mild slopes to accommodate beginners. Backcountry trails would be on more rugged terrain such as the Adirondack High Peaks region. Skin tracks would feature steady climbs.

Design standards address issues including layout, tree cutting and water crossings.

The proposed standards are posted on the agency's website .