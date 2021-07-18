Two local Little League teams advanced to the Sectionals this week after winning the District 10 tournament in their respective age groups. New Hartford's 10-12 group and Central Valley Little Leagues 8-10 year olds advanced with tournament wins this week. Unfortunately, both teams saw their seasons come to an end over the weekend.

New Hartford won the 10-12 District 10 Championship and faced Rotterdam in the Section 2 North Finals at New Hartford Little League. New Hartford lost the first game to Rotterdam and then lost the second game in the best of 3 series to close out their season. During the District 10 tournament, New Hartford lost their 1st game to Whitesboro, but then fought back through the losers bracket and went undefeated to win the tournament.

In the 8-10 year old bracket, CVA (Ilion-Mohawk) went undefeated to easily win their District 10 tournament. In Sectionals, they played in a winner takes all format. They won their 1st game in District 37 against North Central, but then faced Saratoga from District 2. CVA lost in West Utica on Thursday, and then traveled to District 2 where they fell to Saratoga to bring their season to a close.

"Despite New Hartford and Central Valley coming up short in sectionals, I am extremely proud of how they represented District 10," said Mike Gentile, District 10 Administrator.

New Hartford Little League District 10 Champions (10-12), provided by Mike Gentile.

CVA Little League, 8-10 District 10 Champions. Photo courtesy of Mike Gentile.

The 2021 New York State Little League Championship Series will be held from July 24 - August 3rd, hosted by the Penfield Little League. The national regional series games will then run through August with the Little League World Series game being held on August 29th in Williamsport, PA.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus