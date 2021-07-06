After a long search process the New Hartford Central Schools Board of Education has made their decision on who will take on the role of Superintendent of Schools replacing Bob Nole who resigned in February.

The decision was announced in a correspondence sent to the New Hartford School community of faculty and staff. The correspondence read,

New Hartford Central School District Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Cosimo Tangorra, Jr., Ed.D. as the District’s new Superintendent of Schools during their July 6, 2021 meeting.

Tangorra Jr. said in a released statement,

New Hartford is a very special place and I am humbled by the trust the Board of Education has displayed in allowing me to build upon the tradition of engaging, student-focused education this district is known for. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with each and every student, staff member, parent and community member to make sure our children have the tools necessary to succeed in both in learning and in life.

Dr. Tangorra Jr. is no stranger to the Mohawk Valley. He served as the Superintendent of Ilion Central Schools for several years and was instrumental in the merger of the Mohawk and Ilion School Districts to form the new Central Valley Academy School District. Before that he had worked as a principal, administrator and a teacher. It was his foresight and planning that allowed the merger to happen, pointing out that staying apart would create an almost insurmountable budget gap for the Ilion District. After serving at his post at CVA, he left and was hired to be the Superintendent of Schools for the Niskayuna School District in the Capitol Region. During his tenure there he also served as the New York State Deputy Commissioner of Education for P-12. He also served in the past as Superintendent for the Trumansburg and Oppenheim-Ephratah School Districts.

Tangorra Jr. received most of his degrees in the Capitol Region having done his undergraduate work at Siena College. Tangorra then received a Master's degree in Special Education from the College of St. Rose. He also earned a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Cortland and earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership from the Sage Colleges. He received an associates degree locally at Herkimer College.

The vacancy was created when former Superintendent Bob Nole resigned amid controversy when it comes to COVID-19 and reopening plans. For months Nole drew the ire of several teachers and parents over his alleged decision making. Since Nole's resignation, former Whitesboro Central Schools Superintendent David Langone has filled in as interim Superintendent for New Hartford Schools. With COVID-19 restrictions mostly lifted, it will be interesting to see what plan Tangorra has in place to get New Hartford to a place where students and staff can feel safe.

