Wanted Fugitive Found in the Walls of a Basement in New Hartford Home
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is thanking multiple law enforcement agencies for the apprehension of a wanted fugitive. The suspect was wanted on several Felony charges and for failing to appear in Oneida County Court after posting bail.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit announced that on May 1st, 32-year-old Bradley Iannone of New Hartford failed to appear in Oneida County Court after posting bail at an earlier date. The court date was to answer an abundance of very serious Felony charges. The charges include:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Loaded Firearm)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Narcotics with Intent to Sell)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the 1st Degree
- Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Meth)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Meth)
- Criminal Possession Of A Narcotic Drug in the 4th Degree and
- Three Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
It wasn't until May 13th that a conglomerate of law enforcement agencies were able to successfully locate, gain entry and arrest Iannone at his residence on Bonnie Avenue in the Village of New Hartford, according to Oneida County Sheriff officials.
Sheriff's Office officials also detailed the events leading up to Iannone's arrest. Joint Task Force members say they located Iannone hiding in a false wall / crawl space in the basement of his home. Upon locating him Task Force members were able to take him into custody without incident. He was then transported to Oneida County Jail pending arraignment on Tuesday, May 14th, 2023.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the, "Town of New Hartford Police Department Uniform Patrol Division and Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU), members of the United States Marshal’s Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Utica Division comprised of members from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit, Narcotics Unit, Utica Police Department Warrants Unit, GIVE Unit, Oneida County Probation."
When it comes to agency cooperation we have some of the best in the country. Thank you to the men and women of these fine departments for keeping our community safe.
