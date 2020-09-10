New Hartford Man Arrested For Alleged Gas Station Burglary

A New Hartford man is facing several charges stemming from an alleged robbery at a gas station on Oneida Street.

According to New Hartford Police, officers responded to the Mirabito Gas Station located at 3417 Oneida Street on Wednesday, September 9th after a commercial burglary alarm was set off.

Police say when they arrived on scene they discovered the front door had been smashed in. Police say a search of the building led to the discovery of 20-year-old Daniel Winn hiding behind a dumpster.

Officers say when Winn was discovered he attempted to run from police and after a brief foot pursuit Winn was captured and taken into custody. A search of the suspect turned up proceeds from the burglary, a pair of brass knuckles and a small amount of Marijuana, according to officials. Winn was arrested and charged with the following,

· Burglary in the Third Degree- Class D Felony

· Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree- Class E Felony

· Petit Larceny- Class A Misdemeanor

· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree- Class A Misdemeanor

· Unlawful Possession of Marihuana- Violation

Winn was sent to Oneida County Jail to await arraignment and the New Hartford Police credit the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with assisting in the arrest.