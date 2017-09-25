New Hartford Police Arrest Utica Man Following Armed Robbery Investigation
The New Hartford Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery investigation.
On September 3rd police responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred behind a business in the village of New Hartford.
Police say, the victim reported being held at knife point while the suspect stole cash and a quantity of marijuana. The victim was able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Gino Nunziata.
Nunziata was taken into custody at his place of employment and charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was remanded to Oneida County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail. The investigation is ongoing.