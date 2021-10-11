Another Utica man has been arrested by New Hartford Police stemming from a domestic dispute in the town.

Police say on Friday around 11:50PM officers were dispatched to the area of Clintonview Boulevard for reports of a physical altercation in progress. Police say 23-year-old Nyreek Loadholt had been physical with his girlfriend. Police say Loadholt struck the female victim several times in the face and allegedly choked her.

Police say during their investigation they learned Loadholt had also allegedly broke windows of the victim's vehicle and later fled on foot. Police say the victim was treated at the scene for her injuries as law enforcement began looking for Loadholt. Police say a short time after he fled, he was taken into custody without incident.

Nyreek Loadholt was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (E Felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (A Misdemeanor), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor), Petit Larceny (A Misdemeanor) and Harassment in the 2nd Degree (Violation). Loadholt was sent to the Oneida County Jail pending an arraignment.

If you have any issues with domestic violence you can call the Oneida County hotline at 315-797-7740. In Herkimer County domestic violence victims can call 315-866-0458. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and you can take the opportunity to learn more about what can be done and what the plights of victims are by participating in a number of events throughout the month. Get more information on all that's going on through the YWCA and their program offerings.

