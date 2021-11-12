New Hartford Police Asking for Your Help After Veterans Day Crash

New Hartford Police are asking for help from the public in their investigation of a two-car crash that sent two people to the hospital last night.

The accident took place at approximately 11:00pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the corner of State Route 5 and Genesee Street in New Hartford.

The driver of one car was trying to make a left turn onto Genesee Street when her vehicle hit that of another whose driver was travelling eastbound on State Route 5. The driver of the second vehicle, along with his passenger, were brought to the hospital for treatment of what police say were “minor injuries.” Police, fire, and ambulance services responded to the scene. Both drivers have reported that they had green lights at the time of the crash.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash step forward and call the New Hartford Police Department at: (315) 724.7111.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New Hartford Police Department. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

