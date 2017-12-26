New Hartford Police Looking for Alleged Check Fraud Suspect
The New Hartford Police are attempting to identify a female who tried to cash a fraudulent check.
According to Police, the victim had her car broker into and had several items stolen including her checkbook.
The suspect then was caught on camera attempting to cash one of the stolen checks for $5,000 in the name of the victim.
The female was operating a black Nissan Frontier pick up truck with no front plate affixed to it.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111 or 315-733-6666. All calls may be kept confidential.