New Hartford School District Adopts Five-Year Strategic Plan

The New Hartford Central School District has adopted a strategic plan that outlines the district's goals for the next five years. The newly adopted roadmap is designed to serve as a guide for the board of education as they work to align with the priorities identified by the district's stakeholders.

The 2023-28 Strategic Plan is comprised of four priority areas:

Academics

Communication and collaboration

Facilities

School Environment and connections

Each of the priority areas contain initiatives which provide the framework to keep the district focused on it's goals as adopted by the board in February of last year.

The priority area initiatives direct the district to provide an equitable, rigorous and relevant learning environment for students. Priority initiatives help maintain opportunities that support student voice, professional development opportunities for staff, transparent communication, implement security, technological, structural and transportation improvements, and bolster student attendance.

New Hartford Superintendent Cosimo Tangora. credit: NHCS New Hartford Superintendent Cosimo Tangora. credit: NHCS loading...

“Implementation of the strategic plan begins immediately. By approaching all of our decision making through the lens of the strategic plan, we can ensure that everything we do aligns with the priorities of the district’s stakeholders,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cosimo Tangorra Jr. “From future capital projects to curriculum to new initiatives, these decisions will be a reflection of what’s most important to the New Hartford school community.”

The district received more than one thousand responses from the exchanges which obtained feedback from teachers, staff, parents, students and community members. The feedback was used by district leaders to assist in defining the initiatives that support each priority area.

District residents Larry Gilroy, President of Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, and Randy VanWagoner, President of Mohawk Valley Community College, served as facilitators of the strategic plan development which began in 2022. The district used ThoughtExchange, an online communications platform, to gather feedback from district stakeholders.

The plan will be reviewed several times annually and is available for review on the district’s website.

