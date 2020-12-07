New Hartford Woman Arrested Following Prostitution Sting

New Hartford Police arrested a woman following an undercover prostitution sting operation at 15 Doris Road.

Police had received multiple reports of drug trafficking and prostitution-related offenses originating from the home.

46-year old Carrie Riechenbach was arrested for prostitution-related offenses.

36-year old Joshua Hanrahan and 35-year old Crystal Alfred were also arrested on warrants out of the City of Utica.

Police also seized scales, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible pending the results of suspected narcotics seized from the home that are being sent to the New York state Lab.