The College World Series begins this Friday and among the few hundred student athletes competing for the national championship is one from New Hartford.

Roman Kimball is a freshman pitcher for Notre Dame University, which just stunned the college baseball world by knocking-off the number-one seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the super-regional round.

Kimball played baseball and attended high school at New Hartford before transferring for his senior year to attend P 27, a college prep school that allowed him to focus-on and develop his baseball skills, he said. Joining the Keeler in the Morning Show on Monday, with his team still in Tennessee and waiting to travel back to Indiana, Kimball called the experience so far 'a dream come true.'

Roman Kimball (left, No. 26) poses with teammates. (photo submitted by Kimball) Roman Kimball (left, No. 26) poses with teammates. (photo submitted by Kimball) loading...

"This is absolutely crazy, especially in my freshman year, to think that we're going to Omaha. I can't believe that we're actually going to Omaha," Kimball told the Keeler Show. "It's been a crazy ride so far. We're obviously not looking to stop here, we're looking to win the whole thing."

For Notre Dame, it's their first trip to Omaha in twenty years.

In his season playing ball at prep school, Kimball was named the best right handed pitcher in all of New York State by scouting agency Perfect Game.

Now, in his first season thus far with the Irish, Kimball has a 4-0 record in 16 appearances. His 5.92 ERA isn't nearly as low as he'd like it to be, but his opponents' batting average is just .211.

Notre Dame will take on Texas next when the tournament moves to Omaha later this week.

