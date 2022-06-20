There aren't that many dad's out there who can say they've ever had a Father's Day like this.

Jeff Kimball, the father of Roman Kimball, was in the stands on Sunday night and watched as his son got to pitch in the College World Series. Roman, a New Hartford native, is a freshman pitcher for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are one of the few teams remaining in the tournament.

Check out the video below, shot by the elder Kimball as Roman is called in from the bullpen. Dad's message on the FB post read: Couldn't have asked for a better father's day present!!!

While dad couldn't have asked for a better Father's Day present, his son could have asked for a better circumstance to make his debut in the College World Series. Roman Kimball was called-in to pitch in a sticky-situation in the bottom of the seventh-inning, with two-on and two-out.

Roman Kimball (left, No. 26) poses with teammates. (photo submitted by Kimball) Roman Kimball (left, No. 26) poses with teammates. (photo submitted by Kimball) loading...

But, Kimball was able to get the Irish out of that jam, inducing a ground ball to end the inning. He returned to the mound in the top of the eighth, where he recorded a strikeout, while also walking two batters, before Notre Dame went back to the bullpen. Ultimately, though, no more damage was done and Kimball's ERA was not charged with any runs.

The Irish were behind when the CNY native was called into the game and they ultimately went on to lose by a final of 6-2 to Oklahoma.

The two-thirds of a inning Kimball pitched marked the freshman fireballer's first action in the College World Series.

While on the mound, his fastball topped out 94-MPH. In fact, during ESPN televised coverage of the game, broadcasters were commenting on the young man's live arm and talent.

The defeat for Notre Dame was their first in the College World Series, however, they are still alive. The Irish play again on Tuesday night, set to take on Texas A&M as the tournament resumes in Omaha, NE.

