Governor Kathy Hochul has been busy signing legislation and the new laws cover a variety of topics. Two of the new laws have been passed that will protect animals and pet owners.

The first law signed by Governor Hochul over the weekend was titled S.4254/A.4075 (the Senate and Assembly version of the bill). This newly signed law will prevent insurance companies from charging more or cancelling insurance based on the breed of dog a homeowner has. In the past, a company could not renew, increase rates or refuse insurance altogether based on a particular breed. Not anymore, not in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hocul says,

To own a pet is a blessing and we owe it to the animals of New York to keep them safe and healthy. Dogs of all breeds deserve loving homes and no one should have to fear losing their insurance coverage based on the dog they own. In the same vein, veterinarians who see signs of abuse in their patients should be safeguarded so they can report said abuse to the proper authorities. I am proud to sign these bills into law to ensure the well being of pets across the state.

Another law signed and passed by Governor Hochul to protect animals is S.5023A/A.5823. Much like teachers and other school employees who are mandated reporters of abuse, this new legislation would require veterinarians to act as mandated reporters of animal cruelty or abuse. Not only would the law mandate vets and their staff to report abuse, it would protect the identity of the reporting veterinarian. The law would also allow the reporting vet to receive a copy of any report that comes from an investigation based on their reporting of the incident.

These two newly passed laws will help to protect home owners from what the Governor says is discrimination based on their choice of breed and give animals the protections they deserve from abuse and neglect.

