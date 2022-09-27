New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County

If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley.

The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.

If you love heading out on a day-long tour on your hog there is now a new Saratoga County cafe you need to add as that next motorcycle rest stop. It is a cafe whose founders have a passion for vintage motorcycles. who want to create a place for like minded motorcycle lovers to gather and "...to meet a new friend to ride with, talk about the newest build, or even share art and music..." over a cup of coffee.

Kickstart Cafe Now Serving In Schuylerville

The new appropriately titled "KIckstart Cafe" is now up and running in Schuylerville! And as you can see from their website, they are all about motorcycles and created this new cafe for those with the same passion to meet. The new cafe just celebrated its grand opening and is now serving up a menu full of great coffee, espresso, and teas as well as some breakfast items.

The new cafe is located at 33 Ferry Street in Schuylerville and according to their website is open Tuesday thru Thursday from 7 am to 3 pm, Friday and Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 7 am to 3 pm. The cafe is closed on Mondays.

As you can see in the photos below, the cafe is full of some great motorcycle decor to make any enthusiast feel right at home while they sip on a cup of joe!

