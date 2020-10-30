New Seatbelt Law Goes Into Effect In New York On Sunday

A new seatbelt law goes into effect in New York state on Sunday.

The new state law requires rear seat passengers in all vehicle to wear seatbelts.

That includes passengers in for-hire and livery vehicles.

AAA and other safety organizations advocated for the new law.

AAA stats show nearly 300 unbuckled rear seat passengers over the age of 16 were killed in New York over the last ten years.

More than 25,000 were injured.

Rear seat passengers ages 16 and older who fail to buckle up will receive the ticket themselves, with fines of $50, but no points on their license.