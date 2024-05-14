New York&#8217;s Memorial Day Traffic Expected to Be Second Worst in History

Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you plan on hitting the roads this Memorial Day, you should definitely plan ahead because traffic will be brutal.

AAA released its prediction for Memorial Day traffic and says this year will be the second highest on record.

It's anticipated that just under 44 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles on the holiday weekend. That's about four percent more than last year's numbers and comes close to tying to the record set in 2005.

When it comes to driving, 38.4 million Americans will hit the road.

New York is expected to bear the brunt of the traffic, with a predicted 2.8 million residents slated to drive during the holiday weekend. That will be a new record, and AAA is urging motorists to plan ahead.

The worst traffic is expected to be on the New York State Thruway from Albany to New York City and cars will start lining the streets as early as Thursday afternoon.

Best Memorial Day Weekend Travel Times

  • Thursday, May 23, before 11am and after 7pm
  • Friday, May 24, before 11am and after 8pm
  • Saturday, May 25, before 1pm and after 6pm
  • Sunday, May 26, before 1pm
  • Monday, May 27, after 7 pm
Worst Memorial Day Weekend Travel Times

  • Thursday, May 23, between 12pm and 6pm
  • Friday, May 24, between 12pm and 7pm
  • Saturday, May 25, between 2pm and 5pm
  • Sunday, May 26, between 3pm and 7pm
  • Monday, May 27, between 3pm and 7pm

New York City is expected to be the third-most traveled to destination during Memorial Day weekend.

Residents should also be on high alert when traveling, especially after a deer and a bear caused serious accidents in Trenton and Boonville.

Read More: 2 Hospitalized after Striking Black Bear in CNY

Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, warned, "We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years."

This also signals that summertime travel could also be extremely busy since Memorial Day is widely viewed as the unofficial start to the summer travel season.

This could result in higher gas prices to match demand, in addition to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

