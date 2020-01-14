New York Again Sends More To Federal Government Than It Gets

(AP) -- New York's comptroller says the state once again is paying much more in federal taxes than it receives in federal spending.

A report released today says New York paid $26.6 billion more in federal taxes in the fiscal year ending in 2018 than in got back in federal funds.

New York has seen a gap dating back to 2013, when it totaled $19.9 billion.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the ongoing trend makes it critical that the upcoming 2020 Census is accurate and maximizes the state's population count.