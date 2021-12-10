New York Attorney General Drops Out of Governor’s Race

Get our free mobile app

The crowded field of Democrats looking to become New York’s next governor for a full term is smaller by one today.

The State Attorney General who spear-headed the investigations into alleged sexual harassment against the former Governor is dropping her bid to take Andrew Cuomo’s old job. Letitia James says there are just too many important investigations and cases being handled by her office, so she is instead going to run for reelection as New York’s top prosecutor.

Photo: New York State Attorney General's Office

The move by New York’s first female Attorney General and the first Black person to fill the post could be a big boost to the chance of the current Governor as James had been seen as the biggest challenger to Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination.

Shortly after she stepped into the office following the resignation of former governor Cuomo under allegations of sexual harassment and otherwise misusing his office, Hochul announced she wanted the job for a full term.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Other candidates who have announced they want the nomination are New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Tom Suozzi of Long Island. There have also been indications that outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may be considering a run while Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi of the Bronx are also being discussed as possible candidates.

Hochul is the only Democrat in the running who is not from downstate, hailing from Western New York.