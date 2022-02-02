COVID numbers continue to improve across New York State following a winter surge peak.

Governor Kathy Hochul says while the Omicron variant has done its best to stop the state’s recovery in its tracks, New Yorker haven’t let up as we continue to see a steady decline in hospitalizations and cases.

"The progress we've made is a strong indication that we have the tools - vaccines, boosters, tests and masks - to keep our communities safe, and our schools, businesses and economy open. The vaccine and booster are also critical to protecting our children's health against COVID-19, and we reached an important milestone today with 80% of 12-17 year olds in New York receiving at least one dose. Let's continue to use these tools and make sure we keep our children healthy," said Hochul.

The governor says the seven-day average of cases continues to decline in all regions of the state.

Here are the latest statewide numbers;

Test Results Reported - 177,927

Total Positive - 9,342

Percent Positive - 5.25%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 5.96%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,628 (-503)

Patients Newly Admitted - 694

Patients in ICU - 1094 (-46)

Patients in ICU with Intubation - 641 (-26)

Total Discharges - 273,796 (+925)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 136

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 53,230

Locally, Oneida County is reporting 181 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-related deaths.

There 2,201 active positive cases in the county, which has seen its positivity rate fall to 7.9 percent.

61 Oneida County residents are in the hospital.

You can find the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard at ocgov.net.

Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country. Here are 43 beautiful neons from the Just Neon Sign Company in Utica, NY.

23 Places To Order The Best Steak In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse New York Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? Where are you going for dinner?

We asked all over social media where to order. Here's our list of 23 places to order steak. If you have any suggestions text us on our app.