New York Continues To See A Steady Decline In COVID Cases
COVID numbers continue to improve across New York State following a winter surge peak.
Governor Kathy Hochul says while the Omicron variant has done its best to stop the state’s recovery in its tracks, New Yorker haven’t let up as we continue to see a steady decline in hospitalizations and cases.
"The progress we've made is a strong indication that we have the tools - vaccines, boosters, tests and masks - to keep our communities safe, and our schools, businesses and economy open. The vaccine and booster are also critical to protecting our children's health against COVID-19, and we reached an important milestone today with 80% of 12-17 year olds in New York receiving at least one dose. Let's continue to use these tools and make sure we keep our children healthy," said Hochul.
The governor says the seven-day average of cases continues to decline in all regions of the state.
Here are the latest statewide numbers;
- Test Results Reported - 177,927
- Total Positive - 9,342
- Percent Positive - 5.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 5.96%
- Patient Hospitalization - 6,628 (-503)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 694
- Patients in ICU - 1094 (-46)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation - 641 (-26)
- Total Discharges - 273,796 (+925)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 136
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 53,230
Locally, Oneida County is reporting 181 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-related deaths.
There 2,201 active positive cases in the county, which has seen its positivity rate fall to 7.9 percent.
61 Oneida County residents are in the hospital.
You can find the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard at ocgov.net.