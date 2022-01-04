New York Could Be Days Away From More COVID Restrictions

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York's "not in a good place" in its fight with COVID and she's days away from possibly adding more COVID restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, Hochul confirmed 51,698 new COVID positive test results. That number is below the record-breaking number reported earlier this week, but Hochul believes the number could be an undercount due to the holiday weekend.

“Those numbers are going to be much higher tomorrow,” Hochul said Monday. “These numbers are rather shocking when you think about where we are.”

Twitter

Those numbers are going to be much higher tomorrow

Hochul reported 103 more New Yorkers died from COVID in the past 24 hours, that's a number New York hasn't seen in quite some time.

Don Pollard

“We are not in a good place,” Gov. Hochul said. “I’ll be honest with you. This is the winter surge we were expecting. There’s a lot of human interactions, and what happens they interact? They spread the virus.”

We are not in a good place

Don Pollard

Hochul also announced 9,563 are currently hospitalized across New York with COVID. It marks the first time the number has been this high since very early in the pandemic. New York has seen about a 200 percent increase in hospitalizations in the past month.

There’s a lot of human interactions, and what happens they interact? They spread the virus

Don Pollard

On Tuesday, Hochul announced 23.17 percent of COVID tests in the past 24 hours came back positive. The 7-day average percent positive has increased to 21.49 percent. New York hasn't reported a number that high since April 2020.

Twitter

Last week, Hochul extended COVID mask rules. The indoor mask mandate was set to expire on Jan. 15 but Hochul has extended it to at least Feb. 1.

Hochul has hinted more COVID restrictions could be announced very soon.

Getty Images

"We could see a drop soon in our hospital capacity. And at that point, we'll be deciding whether we need to take wider steps and we're ready to do it. We have the plans in place, we're just watching this for a couple more days to see what those steps might," Hochul said.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Richest Towns in Each State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.