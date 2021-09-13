New York Dairy Farm Celebrates 100 Years of Showing Cows at State Fair

Several New York farms have hit the 3rd generation mark and many have been awarded the Centennial honor, meaning they have been in the same family for 100 years. But how many can say they have been showing cows at the New York State Fair? The Silver Spring Farm can say it, and prove it with a ribbon from the 1921 fair.

The 2021 New York State Fair was the 100th year the Luchsinger family showcased part of their award winning Jersey herd. The Silver Spring Farm in Syracuse, now in it's 3rd generation, began in 1914 when John Luchsinger purchased the a 90 acre farm. Today, his grandson Chuck operates the farm with his wife Sue and their children Charlie and Ali.

The farm has grown to more than 300 acres with a herd of about 100 Jersey cows. Chuck says while technology has changed a lot since his grandfather first started the farm, the commitment to quality hasn't changed.

High-quality milk starts with quality care for our cows. We’re up every morning opening fresh bales of hay and mixing feed for the cows before we eat breakfast.

The Luchsinger's won their first New York State Fair dairy cattle ribbon in 1921 and their first Premier Breeder banner in 1938, winning nearly 70 since then. The family keeps the 1921 ribbon framed

